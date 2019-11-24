EVANS--Seymour (Sy), DDS Sun Lakes, AZ. Loving father and husband, loyal friend, adored by all, Seymour Evans died November 20, 2019 at age 91. He was born in New York, the son of Irving and Lena Evans. A graduate of NYU and NYU School of Dentistry, he then practiced dentistry in Port Chester, NY for over 50 years and was very active in Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity. A Korean war veteran, as well as a past board member of The New York School For the Deaf, he also served as Gabbi for many years in his Sun Lakes Jewish community. In addition to his parents, Sy was predeceased by his brother, Joel, and son, Jonathan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith; his daughters Andrea, Ilene, and Leslie (David Bradley); his grandchildren, Diana, Jacqueline, Evan (Chris), and Benjamin; his great-granddaughter, Amelia; and his brother Dr. Sheldon Evans. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019