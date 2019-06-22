GAGE--Seymour Warren, died peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. He was born in New York City as Seymour Goldschlag July 3, 1920 to Laura and Oscar Goldschlag, the middle child of three. Sy grew up in New York City, graduated from Dewitt Clinton HS at age 16 and attended NYU and Columbia Universities. During WWII, Sy was stationed in France. Afterwards, he returned to New York City and was an engineer specializing in office buildings and parking garages. He was involved in building inspections after 911 and worked into his early 90s. Sy married Judith Betsy Klein in 1955 and lived in the Bronx, Armonk and Scarborough Manor. His passions included classical music and opera. He enjoyed beating his children and grandchildren at chess and Scrabble. He was never bored. Seymour is survived by his wife, Judith, daughters, Naomi, Deborah (Steven), Miriam (Forest), grandchildren, Arwen, Corina, Ladia, Sarah, Rebecca and Torrey. He was a loving uncle to Denise, Helen and Nancy. Memorial on July 7, 2019 from 1-4pm at Scarborough Manor Club House, 16 Rockledge Blvd., Ossining, NY.



