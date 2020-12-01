GENDELMAN-- Seymour, MD. It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and revered mentor, Seymour Gendelman, MD. Dr. Gendelman was a beloved neurologist, clinician, and educator, having trained generations of clinicians. He embodied honesty and integrity and led by example. He was recognized with Mount Sinai's highest honor, the Jacobi Medallion. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Bernice, and his entire family. The Mount Sinai Alumni Association; Eric Genden, MD, President; Talia H. Swartz, MD, PhD, Vice President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store