HERTZ--Seymour. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on Sunday, May 24, of our former corporate partner, current Of Counsel, friend and colleague, Seymour Hertz. We express our deepest sympathies to his wife Elaine and the Hertz family.





