KLEINBERG--Seymour. Died on Tuesday, April 21st. Age: 87. Teacher, artist, friend, godfather. A graduate of CCNY and the University of Michigan, Seymour spent most of his professional life teaching Shakespeare at Long Island University where his reputation as a brilliant teacher was established by at least two generations of students. He was also a talented visual artist and the last decade of his life was spent making dramatically beautiful prints and collages. He was known among his friends and relatives for his wicked wit and a breathtakingly ironic slant on life accounted for in his 1980 collection of essays, "Alienated Affections: On Being Gay in America." Seymour found meaning in great literature, the conversation of friends, and the devotion of his god-daughters. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020