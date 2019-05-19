KRASNER--Seymour. Aged 90, died on May 10th, after a valiant six month struggle with advanced lung cancer. Predeceased by his parents William and Bessie, his first wife Celia, and his brother Herbert, he was survived by his second wife Barbara, children Meryl Levy, Jeffrey Krasner (Samantha), Terri Sibony (Avi), and Bruce Krasner (Nicole), 15 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A devoted spouse and father, he was also a loyal friend. A graduate of City College, School of Business 1951, he was a CPA for 35 years. He enjoyed global travel, visiting all seven continents. After a visit to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 1988, he decided to spend winters there with Barbara. A dedicated member of Or Olam Synagogue for 33 years, he was a former treasurer and trustee. A donor to many charities, he was a pillar of his synagogue. Charitable contributions may be made to Or Olam Synagogue, 308 E. 55th Street, NY 10022.



