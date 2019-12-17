KURTZ--Seymour Ira, died December 16, 2019 at the age of 94. Proud WWII veteran, chief editor of the third edition (1968) of the Columbia Encyclopedia, and devoted father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Ruth, daughter, Anya Silver (David), son, Matt (Julie) and beloved grandchildren, Gavriel, Meira, Liat and Maxwell. Born November 15, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York he served honorably in the US Army in the Philippines. He attended Brooklyn College, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Kansas on the GI Bill, and went on to a career of distinction as an editor and author: founder and editor-in-chief of the first editions of both the New York Times and Reader's Digest Almanacs and author of Jewish America and the World Guide to Antiquities. Funeral reception will be held at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, NY, NY 10024 on December 17, 2019 at noon.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019