LIEBERMAN--Seymour. Park East Synagogue mourns the passing of Seymour Lieberman, beloved father of our dedicated Trustee Les (Barri) Lieberman, Michael (Phyllis) Lieberman, husband of Selma, grandfather of Cara, Sam, Grace, David and Jake. Sincere condolences to the entire family. Rabbi Arthur Schneier Herman Hochberg, President





