SARNOFF--Seymour. Born in Bensonhurst on Christmas Day 1929, Seymour lived a life of love and passion. He and Carol, "the most beautiful girl in Brooklyn," were inseparable throughout their 68-year marriage. Sy served in the Korean War, and later proudly worked for Time, Life, and other magazines. Creative, witty, kind, and charming, Seymour died peacefully on July 24th surrounded by his surviving family: the love of his life, Carol, his adoring son Stuart and his wife Gwen, and his three beloved granddaughters, Rachel, Chloe, and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his cherished son Richard. Services will be held today at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel in Manhattan at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on July 25, 2019