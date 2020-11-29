1/
SEYMOUR SCHIMEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SEYMOUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHIMEL--Seymour Cy. (Seymour Joseph Schimel - Pop/Grandpa) New York City, Pound Ridge, NY, born April 11, 1930 in the Bronx, NY, passed away from old age. Cy was faced with many tragic hurdles but found a way to embrace a vibrant life filled with adoring friends and family. He was not a religious man but had a strong moral compass and helped others because he was a good person. After his mother died of TB when he was nine years old, he was thrust into a difficult life in his Bubbi's home - kept out of school most days to work, and given little parenting. He found ways to make money, read, and "parent" his younger sister (Harriet) and cousins (George and Marvin Templeton) who lived with his Bubbi after their mother also died of TB. Drafted into the Korean war, he was "kept alive" in DC writing manuals with others who "passed the test." They each read a book a day and drank many beers and supported one another intellectually. Back in New York City, after graduating from City College night school, he built up an international sportswear trade show (NAMSB), producing wildly successful musicals that promoted the business and started many show biz careers. Cy loved his wife, Isabelle, and her Italian family who "adopted" him with open arms. He loved and cared for his two sons, Frank and Vincent, and his grandchildren Violet, Alex and Casey, and all his nieces and nephews. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, remember him for the wonderful man he was, and know he has moved on to a better place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved