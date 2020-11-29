SCHIMEL--Seymour Cy. (Seymour Joseph Schimel - Pop/Grandpa) New York City, Pound Ridge, NY, born April 11, 1930 in the Bronx, NY, passed away from old age. Cy was faced with many tragic hurdles but found a way to embrace a vibrant life filled with adoring friends and family. He was not a religious man but had a strong moral compass and helped others because he was a good person. After his mother died of TB when he was nine years old, he was thrust into a difficult life in his Bubbi's home - kept out of school most days to work, and given little parenting. He found ways to make money, read, and "parent" his younger sister (Harriet) and cousins (George and Marvin Templeton) who lived with his Bubbi after their mother also died of TB. Drafted into the Korean war, he was "kept alive" in DC writing manuals with others who "passed the test." They each read a book a day and drank many beers and supported one another intellectually. Back in New York City, after graduating from City College night school, he built up an international sportswear trade show (NAMSB), producing wildly successful musicals that promoted the business and started many show biz careers. Cy loved his wife, Isabelle, and her Italian family who "adopted" him with open arms. He loved and cared for his two sons, Frank and Vincent, and his grandchildren Violet, Alex and Casey, and all his nieces and nephews. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, remember him for the wonderful man he was, and know he has moved on to a better place.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store