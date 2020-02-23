SHAPIRO--Seymour, on February 10th at age 99. Born and raised in the Bronx, longtime resident of Teaneck, NJ and Boca Raton, FL. Educated at Long Island University, served in the Navy as Hospital Ship Officer during WWII and the Korean conflict. He became president of Urban Relocation Company (Not A Government Agency) and Citadel Management in 1961. Responsible for tenant relocation for major real estate projects including Lincoln Center, Cross Bronx and Major Deegan Expressways, Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village. Survived by beloved wife of 73 years Doris (Kalman); adored children Beth Green (Michael Prigoff), Stephen (Marjorie), Lawrence (Corina); devoted grandchildren Austin (Grei), Clifford, Edward, Todd (Justine), Abigail, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Theodore and Amelia.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020