SIEGEL--Seymour G. The Hampton Synagogue mourns the passing of our distinguished benefactor and lay leader. Sy served with great distinction as the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of The Hampton Synagogue for 25 years. He was most instrumental in the founding and building of our congregation. The vibrancy and dynamism of our celebrated community is a testament to his supreme dedication and tireless efforts. To his beloved wife, Estelle, and to the entire family, our heartfelt sympathy. Marc Schneier, Founding Rabbi Avraham Bronstein, Rabbi Carol Levin, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store