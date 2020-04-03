Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAMI CHAIKIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHAIKIN--Shami. Shami Chaikin, born April 21, 1931, died March 30, 2020 of pneumonia at home in New York City. Actor, singer and friend, Shami began her Off-Broaway career in '63 when her beloved brother Joseph Chaikin formed The Open Theater, directing her in many legendary productions. She toured in Viet Rock, won an Obie for Mutation Show ('73) and the TNC Villager Award for Jean-Claude Van Itallie's Bag Lady ('79). She wrote Selma which premiered in '81, then performed in Arthur Miller's The Last Yankee ('98). Struck by a New York City sanitation truck in '09, she made a remarkable recovery and performed annually at Westbeth in Stories Around the Table through 2019. She is survived by her sister, Faye Pearl, many nieces, nephews and longtime friends, Suzanne Little and Karen Ludwig.



