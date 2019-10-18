HARTMANN--Shannon (Wilson), Of Exeter, NH, formerly of Weston, MA, died peacefully October 9th at the age of 80. Shannon was born in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of W. Addison and Susan (Shaffer) Wilson. A Celebration of her Life will take place 2:00-4:00pm on November 9th at the Boulders campus of RiverWoods, Exeter, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Harvard Center for Brain Science Support Fund, in honor of Susan Shannon Wilson, 52 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019