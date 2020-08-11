1935 - 2020

Shantha Malali passed away on August 6, 2020 in Bengaluru, India. She was 84 years old. Shantha was born in Andhra Pradesh and was the oldest of 9 siblings. She was the first in her family to graduate from college and went on to obtain a master's degree. She met her future husband (Nagaraja) when they were both being trained to be social workers in a newly independent India. They got married in 1958 and moved to Nagaraja's home state Karnataka to start their life together. They had three children. Shantha dedicated her life to make sure that her children had a wonderful family environment and were raised with good values. Shantha loved to spend time with her family, engage in arts and crafts, read novels, sing, garden, travel, and decorate her home. Shantha had a lot of fortitude and a very strong character. She also came from a family of musicians and was a gifted singer. She is survived by her husband Nagaraja, her oldest son Ravi and his wife Viju and their two daughters Megha and Tanvi, her daughter Paru and her husband Suresh and their children Rohit and Sanjana, and her youngest son Prem and his wife Merri and their daughter Isabella. She is also survived by her sisters Jaya, Sharada and Ramani and brothers Satya, Gopal, Suri and Phani and their families.

