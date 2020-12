Or Copy this URL to Share

URQUHART--Shari, 1940-2020. Innovative feminist artist who traded in her paint brushes for wool, silk, angora fibers. Exhibited throughout the USA; e.g. "Bad" Painting Show" and "Bad Girls" at The New Museum; Richmond Art Museum; Kansas City Art Institute; Monique Knowlton Gallery, Allan Frumkin Gallery and Cheryl Pelavin Gallery, NYC; Nasher Museum of Art, Durham, NC. Public Collections: e.g. Milwaukee Art Institute; Lannan Foundation.





