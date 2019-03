Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON BANDS. View Sign

BANDS--Sharon Perkins, passed on February 19th, 2019 after a valiant battle with Cancer, surrounded by family and loved ones. Ms. Bands was born in Denver, Colorado of the late Gordon and Gladys Perkins. With residences in NYC, Quogue, and Palm Beach, Ms. Bands was widely known as an audacious, pioneering woman in the field of investment real estate. Her many friends will remember her joy of life, travel, fine food, theater, parties, dancing, beach, and laughter. She is survived by her daughter Susan, life partner Allen, brother David, and grandchildren Sofia and Jack. A Memorial Service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church, 1157 Lexington Ave., on Friday, March 8th at 4:00pm.



BANDS--Sharon Perkins, passed on February 19th, 2019 after a valiant battle with Cancer, surrounded by family and loved ones. Ms. Bands was born in Denver, Colorado of the late Gordon and Gladys Perkins. With residences in NYC, Quogue, and Palm Beach, Ms. Bands was widely known as an audacious, pioneering woman in the field of investment real estate. Her many friends will remember her joy of life, travel, fine food, theater, parties, dancing, beach, and laughter. She is survived by her daughter Susan, life partner Allen, brother David, and grandchildren Sofia and Jack. A Memorial Service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church, 1157 Lexington Ave., on Friday, March 8th at 4:00pm. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close