Sharon H. Rothenberg (1945-2020)



Dr. Sharon H. Rothenberg, 75, died September 17, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City. She was born August 12, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, to Julius and Pearl (née Handler) Rothenberg. She attended Erasmus Hall High School, Brooklyn College, Teacher's College, Columbia University, and earned her Ph.D. in school psychology from Hofstra University. She retired from the New York Public Schools as Supervisor of School Psychologists, and served as a psychologist in both the New York and New Jersey public school systems. She was a member of the Freudian Society, maintained a private practice in New York City, and was a consultant at Care for the Homeless.



A born and bred New Yorker, she supported many philanthropies, charitable organizations, and was an avid lover of the Arts. She was a devoted Mets fan and enjoyed playing and watching tennis. As a nature enthusiast and member of the Sierra Club, Sharon loved hiking and being near any body of water. Over the past decade, after the adoption of her beloved Shih Tzu rescue "Cutie Pie," she became involved with various animal organizations.



Predeceased by her parents and sister Marilyn Scheierman (née Rothenberg), she is survived by her nieces Mindy Tarantino (née Scheierman) and her husband Christopher, Pamela Scheierman, and brother-in-law Bernard Scheierman. She will be forever remembered by her extended family, life-long friends, professional colleagues, and countless lives she reached through her work.



She was laid to rest at Cedar Park and Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ, on September 22. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Plaza Jewish Community Chapel. Donations in Sharon's name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY, 10064 or Animal Haven Shelter, 200 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013.

