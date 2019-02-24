Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON HUMPHREYS. View Sign

HUMPHREYS--Sharon Elizabeth Ann Hammill, 69, died February 17, 2019, in Charlottesville, VA. Survived by husband Noel D. Humphreys, sons Griffin and Hayes and his wife Jessica. Born in Detroit, and raised in Milwaukee, she came to New York in 1971 after earning her BA at DePauw University. She earned her MBA at Columbia University and served as an executive at Citibank, GE Capital and Brooklyn Youth Chorus. She lived with Noel in Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill for over 45 years and was active in the community, volunteering her time at Plymouth Church of the Pilgrims, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society and Poly Prep Country Day School. She loved to experience other cultures, and was an avid global traveler. For 40 years, her annual Christmas Party, and it's associated bag of homemade cookies, was the event of the season each December for friends and family.



