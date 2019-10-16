LIPTZIN--Sharon, Age 73, of Stockbridge, MA passed away on October 13, 2019. She grew up in Rochester, NY and graduated from Brighton High School with the Chemistry Prize. She attended Antioch College and graduated from the University of Rochester with a BA in Psychology and a Teacher's Certificate. After graduation, she worked as a research assistant to support her husband through medical school. She earned a Master's in Developmental Psychology from the University of Virginia. She then devoted herself to her family and volunteered in the schools and community. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Benjamin Liptzin, former Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA; her children Dr. Shoshanna Shear (Adam) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel Liptzin (Dr. Jennifer Betz) of Denver, CO, and Dr. Deborah Liptzin (Clay Houser) of Denver, CO; grandchildren Daniella Shear, Samuel Shear, Aliza Shear, Zachary Liptzin, Clara Liptzin, and Eli Houser; her brothers David Rothstein (Marcia Osburne) of Lexington, MA and Steven Rothstein (Carolyn) of Guelph, ON and her nieces and nephews. She adored children especially her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She will be missed terribly by her family and friends because of her amazing ability to connect with people. She delighted in her garden. She loved the natural beauty and cultural activities in the Berkshires and exploring, hiking and skiing all over the world. Services will be private. Memorial gifts can be made to the or to the Connecticut Chapter.



