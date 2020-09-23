ROTHENBERG--Sharon. It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the death of our close friend, Sharon Rothenberg, Ph.D. Sharon died on September 17th after a valiant fight with illness. She was a psychoanalyst in private practice, and for many years worked as a supervisor and psychologist in an East Harlem school. Later in her career she was a consultant to Coalition for the Homeless, providing treatment assessments for homeless families. She is remembered and loved by friends and colleagues. She had a keen mind, showed generosity to everyone, an absence of pretense and a commitment to doing what was ethical and just. We were lucky to have had her in our lives and are the better for it. She was a born and bred New Yorker and a loyal Mets fan. We Love You, Sharon, Diana, Ellie, Rhonda and Susan





