1/
SHARON ROTHENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTHENBERG--Sharon. It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the death of our close friend, Sharon Rothenberg, Ph.D. Sharon died on September 17th after a valiant fight with illness. She was a psychoanalyst in private practice, and for many years worked as a supervisor and psychologist in an East Harlem school. Later in her career she was a consultant to Coalition for the Homeless, providing treatment assessments for homeless families. She is remembered and loved by friends and colleagues. She had a keen mind, showed generosity to everyone, an absence of pretense and a commitment to doing what was ethical and just. We were lucky to have had her in our lives and are the better for it. She was a born and bred New Yorker and a loyal Mets fan. We Love You, Sharon, Diana, Ellie, Rhonda and Susan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved