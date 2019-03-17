EKEBLAD--Sheila Rose. 78, a resident of Providence, RI and Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Providence with her family. Born to Victor and Ethel (Kurtzer) Bernstein, Sheila was a graduate of Hope High School and Boston University, and enjoyed an early career in advertising with firms Bo Bernstein and William Moseley and Co. in New York. After returning to her native Rhode Island with husband Russell A. Ekeblad, Sheila co-founded Kenilworth Creations and Ekko Inc., two costume jewelry enterprises still family-owned and operated by her two eldest children. Sheila was a nationally recognized bridge player, won several regional and national team events while representing Florida, and achieved rank of Grand Life Master by the American Contract Bridge League. She was an avid golfer, travel enthusiast, animal activist, beloved dinner companion, and a true friend to family members, friends, and bridge partners. She is survived by her children, Eric Jon Soloff (Alexis) of Providence, RI, Rachel Soloff (Patrick Lavelle) of Lincoln, RI, and Elizabeth Rose Ekeblad of New York, NY; as well as her brother, Michael Bernstein and his wife, Mary, of Rumford, RI, and her grandchildren, Zachary and Ryan Soloff. Sheila will be remembered as a loving and generous mother and friend, whose gentle kindness, clever intellect, and robust and unfailing sense of humor will be dearly missed. In a memorial service earlier this month, Rabbi Leslie Yale Gutterman said he could sum Sheila in three words: Everybody loved her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to New England Youth Bridge, Potter Animal League, or to the .
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019