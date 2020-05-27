HAYES--Sheila. Sheila Hagan Hayes, age 82, passed away in Connecticut on May 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Sheila was born in New York City on June 16, 1937, to Michael Hagan and Mary (Flaherty) Hagan. A proud native New Yorker, she attended Marymount Manhattan College and studied English Literature at Columbia University. She was married to the love of her life, Michael Hayes, Jr., for more than 50 years until his death. The pair raised three daughters, Laura, Allison and Susannah, in Briarcliff Manor, NY. Sheila was a successful author, publishing eight young adult novels, which were translated into several languages. One became a movie on the popular ABC After School Special series. She always said she wrote only in her "spare time," but we were never sure when that was since she was always at the counter with the after school snack; family dinners were the rule without exception; she never missed a school event or her daughters' numerous sporting endeavors. In later years she took equal pleasure watching her seven grandchildren blossom. She loved books, movies, travel, and her weekly New York Times puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her many friends. Beautiful, talented, witty and worldly, our mom was our role model and is dearly missed. Predeceased by her husband, Sheila is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Louise (Manecchia) Hagan; daughters, Laura Hayes Morgan (Reginald), Allison Hayes Palsho (Chuck), and Susannah Hayes Jones (John); grandchildren, Charlie, Jake, Jack, Hayley, Michael, Henry and Fiona; and beloved nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, burial is private. A celebration of her life will be held when conditions permit. Memorial donations can be made online to support the good works of Trumbull Community Women. To leave an online condolence, visit abriola.com.
Published in New York Times on May 27, 2020.