ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the loss of our close friend and longtime partner, Sheila Johnson Robbins. Sheila was an exceptionally dedicated member of the Museum's governing Council, appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and re-appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. She played a pivotal role in the building of the Museum and was a leader of the Capital Campaign that raised significant funds to create the institution. She was passionate about Holocaust education and exhibitions as a way to reach young people, and was an active member of the Museum's Education Committee for 25 years. Her dedication was boundless, and she worked tirelessly on behalf of the Museum. The Museum sends heartfelt condolences to her companion, Dr. George Schwab, son, Peter Robbins (Page Sargisson) their two children, stepchildren Marjorie Friedlander and Ann Aknin and her entire extended family. Howard M. Lorber, Chairman Alan M. Holt, Vice-Chairman Sara J. Bloomfield, Director Andi Barchas, Northeast Regional Director



