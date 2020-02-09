ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the death of Sheila Johnson Robbins. She was one of FAPE's greatest ambassadors and played an integral role in the growth and success of our organization as a devoted and trusted Board member since 2011. The enormity of her contributions went well beyond the boardroom. She contributed a Betty Woodman wall sculpture for the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, and generously donated to FAPE's largest project at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, as well as the Louise Bourgeois installation at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. Sheila set a high standard of excellence that FAPE can only strive to uphold in the incredible void left after her passing. We send our deepest sympathy to her family. Jo Carole Lauder, Chairman Eden Rafshoon, President Darren Walker, Vice President Jennifer Duncan, Director



