ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. Sheila Johnson Robbins, Of East Hampton and New York passed away on February 3, 2020 at age 83. Born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Fred and Jean Johnson, she graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and later the Tobe-Coburn School (Mehitabel Award recipient for outstanding alumna in 1966). She was a buyer for I. Magnin and then Beauty Director for Henri Bendel until 1969 when she married Lester Robbins and started a family. Later, she served on boards including the Elie Wiesel Foundation and the Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies (FAPE). Appointed by two United States Presidents to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, she served the museum for over 30 years. She co-founded and for 20 years co-chaired the Collegiate School Parents of Alumni Council. She was a true and loyal friend to many. Her moral compass pointed due north and never wavered. Beloved by a large and extended family including her son Peter Robbins, daughter-in-law Page Sargisson, grandchildren Harvest and Tobey, stepchildren Marjorie Robbins Friedlander and Ann Leah Aknin, many stepgrandchildren, partner George Schwab, and countless friends. Predeceased by her husband Lester Robbins and stepson David Robbins. Funeral at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave., Friday, February 14 at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020