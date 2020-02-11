ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. Collegiate School mourns the loss of our beloved past parent, volunteer, and benefactor, Sheila Johnson Robbins. Her support and love for the Collegiate community will long endure through her immense generosity toward financial aid and scholarships, and in the Parents of Alumni Council, which she co-founded in 1994 and led for many years. Her verve, warmth, and strength will be greatly missed. To her son, Peter Robbins '88, and his family, and to the rest of her family and her friends, we extend our deepest condolences. Jonathan K. Youngwood '85 President Lee M. Levison Headmaster
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020