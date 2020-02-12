ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. We join her family and many friends in mourning the loss of Sheila Johnson Robbins. Dear Sheila, We have seen your dreamy side, the sparkle in your blue eyes and in your smile. We have seen your enormous yet unbelievably quiet generous and giving ways. We have seen life's most noble value in your ability to lift up the well-being of so many from such different backgrounds along dividing lines that only few can bridge as you have done. Your loving kindness and your devotion to others are an inspiration and everlasting flame for us all. The George D. Schwab Family



