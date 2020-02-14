ROBBINS--Sheila Johnson. The National Committee on American Foreign Policy's Board of Trustees mourns the loss of long-time member and friend, Sheila Johnson Robbins. Sheila's guidance and leadership shaped many highly successful award dinners, and her patronage helped to develop impactful programming on the Middle East, and a renowned series of engaging public events. We will greatly miss Sheila's warm presence. We offer our sincere condolences to her son, Peter, her companion, George, and all of her loving family. Jeffrey R. Shafer, Chairman and Susan M. Elliott, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2020