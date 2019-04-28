SILVERSTEIN--Sheila (Shelli), died on the morning of Friday, April 26th, after a brave battle against cancer. To say there was nobody like her is a vast understatement. Shelli was born to loving parents on August 19, 1939. She graduated from the Bronx High School of Science at the age of 16. Instead of attending her high school prom, she eloped with Stuart Silverstein, who remained her loving husband for more than 47 years, until his untimely death in 2004. Shelli was the best and the brightest - one of those rare brains who tackled the New York Times crossword in ink. She read books at the speed of light. She had a photographic memory. She had a bottomless wealth of knowledge and an answer at the ready to any question. She was the best friend, the best mom, the best sister. She lit up every room she walked into. We were lucky to have her. She was always ahead of the times. In the '70s, she ran a clothing company with her close friend, before going on to open one of the first nail salons on Long Island. She then managed a CPA firm with Stu and their dear friend, Stan Safran. There are too many memories to list of fantastic times Shelli shared with lifelong friends - family in their own way - Carla and Larry, Shelley and Stan, Fredda and Mickey, and Sheila and Burt, plus too many others to mention. Her life was filled with laughter and family and friends and love. She spent the last years of her life with her loving companion Michael Kunstenaar. She had an indomitable spirit that bounced back from every adversity with a steadfast determination. Whatever wave life sent her way, she rode it. Shelli's immediate, heartbroken family are her three children, Jerry, Charles, and Leslie Silverstein; her five grandchildren, Ari Notis, Kevin Silverstein, Jenni Silverstein, Kayleigh Silverstein, and Max Silverstein; her son-in-law Philip Notis, her daughter-in-law Patti Silverstein, and her brother, Victor Weisser. We will mourn her loss for the rest of our days. Services will take place at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury on Monday, April 29 at 10:00am. The family will welcome visitors afterwards at 395 Altessa Blvd., in Melville. Shiva is Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1 from 1-5pm, and then 7-9pm, at 395 Altessa Blvd., in Melville. Donations please to the ACLU in lieu of flowers.



