Sheila Steckler

1932 - 2020

Steckler, Sheila (nee Shirley Weinberg), born September 4th, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; died July 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Daughter of the late Pauline and Joseph Weinberg, former wife of the late Eugene Ned Steckler; sister of Sheldon Weinberg and the late Marilyn (Weinberg) Schuster. Sheila is survived by her family, of whom she was so proud: son, Eric, grandsons Jason and Michael, and their mother, Ruth Morris; daughter, Debra, granddaughter Sophia, and her father, Julius. Sheila was a minimalist who cherished learning and loved the beauty of life's facets: nature, travel, arts and culture – museums, music, literature, and journalism, especially The New York Times. She enjoyed dancing, drawing, and her many friendships, which she collected and which sustained her throughout her life. Her intellect and headstrong will to nurture it enabled her to graduate high school two years early, to attend Brooklyn College at a time when the tuition was free but the pursuit of higher education was not necessarily expected of the women in her family. She left her early work as an elementary school teacher to raise her children, and in her mid-forties, returned to graduate school to earn her Master's degree in teaching English as a Second Language - ESL. Sheila followed her adventurous spirit and love of languages through her career as an ESL educator, which led her to Paraguay, where she honed her Spanish while doing a stint with the Peace Corps. Early in their marriage, she and Eugene lived in Austria during his deployment for the Korean War. Whether living on Long Island or in Los Angeles, visits to the local ocean shore were a regular part of her weekly routine and provided meditative escape. Always vivacious and ready to embark on her own path, deeply moral and expressively outspoken about her strong principles, Sheila will be remembered as one of a kind. In honor of her memory, please take a moment to listen to your intuition. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Sierra Club: sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give/

memorial-commemorative-gifts, or to plant a tree in Israel: usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-cente

r.

