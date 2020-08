TUNNEY--Sheila. Age 97, on July 31, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Beloved by family and friends. Ms. Tunney was an Eisenhower administration aide, worked on Project Hope and retired from Time Life. She was an avid reader, traveler and volunteered at Ladies of Charity in New York. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dormont Public Library, 2950 W. Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Tributes at beinhaur.com