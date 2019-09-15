AKERS--Sheldon, "Shelly." NYC Garment Industry Pioneer and U.S. Army Veteran. Sheldon "Shelly" Akers, 90, died peacefully in his sleep in his home in Lake Worth, Florida, on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was a real mensch and was beloved by all. Shelly is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorese "Decy" Akers, by sisters Phyllis Akers and Toby Akers Black, by sons Jonathan (Patty Burns) and Andrew (Jennifer S. Wilkov), and by grandchildren Alexsander (Alexis Aubry), Emily, Alyson and Jordan Akers. Funeral services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:15pm at Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel in Boynton Beach, FL. The Burial was held, complete with full military honors and an honor guard, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:15am at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 SR-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. In lieu of flowers, the Akers family is requesting that you please make a donation to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund and write "In Memory of Shelly Akers" in the memo field of your check. Please mail it to Temple Shaarei Shalom, 9085 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33472. May Shelly's memory be for an everlasting blessing. Jennifer S. Wilkov
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019