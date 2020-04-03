ELSEN--Sheldon H. Died peacefully in his sleep on March 27, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He grew up in Pittsburgh, earned his BA from Princeton and an MA and JD from Harvard. He served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Berlin. He was an assistant United States attorney in the Southern District of New York before starting his own firm, which became Orans, Elsen, Lupert, and Brown. He was an adjunct law professor at Columbia for 50 years, and lived in Scarsdale. His wife, Gerri, died in 2009. He is survived by his children, Susan (Charles Rooney) and Jonathan (Ellen Hogan Elsen), and five grandchildren - Michael, Daniel, Maggie, Ben, and Becca. He was buried on Sunday, and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the City Bar Justice Center, a program of the NYC Bar Association that is responding to Coronavirus, at 42 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020