SHELDON GURALNICK

Obituary
GURALNICK--Sheldon. Sheldon Guralnick, 87, of Queens, born and raised in the Lower East Side, died August 4, 2019. Comptroller, dancer, athlete and beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. A kind and wonderful soul. He is survived by his wife Harriet, his daughter Dina, sons-in-law Paul and Stephen, and grandchildren Jeremy, Marc, Paige, Ross and Ethan. Memorials to the Lustgarten Foundation in the memory of his darling daughter Amy.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 8, 2019
