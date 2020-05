Or Copy this URL to Share

ISAACSON--Sheldon, age 70, of Brooklyn on April 24. He is survived by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew, Carol, Robert and Matthew Briselli, nieces Jennifer Adler and Deborah Garcia.





