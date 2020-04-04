JOBLIN--Sheldon B., 94, passed away on March 30 in New York City of complications from a fall. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of Norma, the proud father of Brad (Barbara), loving grandfather of Blake and devoted brother of Nancy Joblin Parker. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Brooklyn, he was a graduate of James Madison High School and Cornell University, where he earned a BA and, in 1948, an MBA in the first graduating class of the university's business school. Shel had a long and successful career in the textile industry and was CEO of his own company. He enjoyed a second career as a real estate broker, traveled widely and loved sports and music of all kinds. His family and many friends will remember him as a man of integrity, kindness and generosity with a wonderful sense of humor.



