SHELDON KING (1961 - 2019)
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Obituary
KING--Sheldon Wills, 58, of Atlanta Georgia passed away July 17th, 2019. "Shelly" King, son of the late Sherman and Gloria King of Chicago, Illinois is survived by his wife of 14 years, Maxine King, sisters, Rosemarie Dodd (Wardell), Sharon McDonald (Jerry), Natasha Singley (Bob) of New York, Jacqueline King of Atlanta, GA, Reava King and Katherine King; and host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held, 10:30am, Saturday, July 27th at Fischer Chapel, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341.
Published in The New York Times on July 25, 2019
bullet University of Illinois
