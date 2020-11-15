1/1
DR. SHELDON M. GLICKMAN
GLICKMAN--Sheldon M., DDS. Passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Devoted husband of Ann Glickman for almost 65 years, loving father of Ellen Glickman-Simon (Richard), Paul N. Glickman (Debby), Wendy Glickman Kaletcher (Larry). Loving "Grandpa Shelly" to Rebekah, Talia, Jay, Rex, Dylan, Erik and Dean. Born in 1929, Dr. Glickman grew up in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from The Bronx High School of Science, and received his B.S. in 1951 and his D.D.S. in 1955 from NYU. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix as a Captain. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career in dentistry in Westfield, NJ for over 50 years. He was a member of the American Dental Association and a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. He Chaired the Dental Division of the United Fund and was a Trustee for 15 years. He was a Trustee of the Westfield Foundation, Treasurer of the Westfield Joint Civic Committee and served on the Westfield Board of Health for over 10 years. He was actively involved in Temple Emanuel in Westfield, and became Chairman of the Youth Committee, transforming it into a world class youth program. Dr. Glickman was an avid sports fan with a knack for baseball trivia and an accomplished tennis player. He had a passion for travel and loved making new friends, everywhere he went. Sheldon touched us all with his warm smile, fun-loving personality, passion for people, quick wit, great sense of humor, and above all, his love of family and friends. It was a life well-lived with no regrets!



Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
1 entry
November 15, 2020
