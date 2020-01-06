PUTTERMAN--Sheldon. The Board of Directors, residents and staff of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale mourn the passing of Dr. Sheldon Putterman, beloved father of our dear friend Susan Jacobson. Dr. Putterman was a deeply caring and compassionate physician whose smile warmed the hearts of all who knew him. Our deepest condolences to Susan and the entire Putterman family. May his memory be a blessing. Jeffrey S. Maurer, Chairman Daniel Reingold, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 6, 2020