SHELDON RICH

RICH--Sheldon. Music Producer and co-founder of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Sheldon M. Rich, died peacefully at his home in Manhattan on August 14th. Sheldon was born on January 2, 1932 in Chicago, to Mae and Sol Rich. He pursued independent projects in music, film and education. Sheldon was known for his remarkable kindness and compassion, great sense of humor, and lifelong engagement with issues of social justice. His wife, the concert pianist Alicia Schachter Rich and Sheldon founded the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival in 1972. Sheldon also produced national and international screenings of Sergei Eisenstein's silent film Potemkin, accompanied by live orchestral performances of Dmitri Shostakovich's score written for the film. Sheldon was preceded in death by his loving wife Alicia, devoted daughter Jennifer, his brother Milton, and sister and brother-in-law, Elayne and Jim Schoke. He is survived by his daughter-in- law Faith Bonareri-Rich, his grandsons Ethan Mayer-Rich and Hayden Onyimbo-Rich, sister-in-law and dear friend Ronnie Rich of Chicago, his nephew and several nieces. Services will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, New Jersey, on Tuesday, August 18, 1:30. For those interested in Zoom participation, please email Faith B. Rich at smr2710@aol.com
.