Or Copy this URL to Share

SOLOW--Sheldon H. An incomparable dedicated New Yorker and Philanthropist. Words are inadequate to express our sadness and loss. You are truly unique and will always be loved. A wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and my dearest and best friend. Sheldon, you will always be in our thoughts and prayers. The DiFalco Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store