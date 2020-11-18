SOLOW--Sheldon. Introduced more than 40 years ago by Liz and Stefan, the Ross and Solow families have shared life's joys together. Whether dinners at 91, or sculptures from the Congo, or boogie boards in the Atlantic, or Ms. Diaz's pizza, or Frank Sinatra, or the Ritz, or the brown car, or La Samanna, he called us "keppelah" and made life more beautiful and fun. A cherished, loyal, and sweet friend, we are heartbroken. Our beloved SHS will live in our hearts forever. With much love, Laura, Jim, Elizabeth and David.





