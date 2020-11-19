SOLOW--Sheldon. The NYU Community mourns the loss of our devoted friend, Sheldon H. Solow. After studying engineering and architecture at NYU, he embarked on a career as a real estate developer. His boldness and acumen helped to transform the Manhattan landscape, perhaps most notably through the construction of the iconic, swooping office tower at 9 West 57th St. A leading collector, his patronage of the arts and support for scholarly research and public exhibitions was the foundation of his longstanding partnership with NYU's renowned Institute of Fine Arts, where he created a scholarship fund, established two chaired professorships, became a Board member in 1987, Chair in 1993, and Chair emeritus in 2003. His dedication to NYU was as wide-ranging as it was longstanding: he was elected as an NYU Trustee in 1991 and as a Life Trustee in 2003, and he served as a member of the Real Estate Institute Advisory Board. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Mia; his sons, Stefan and Nikolai, and their families; and all of his loved ones and friends. He will be missed. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees; Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU





