SOLOW--Sheldon H. The Officers and Directors of the Realty Foundation are saddened at the passing of Sheldon. He was a dedicated Vice President of our organization, ever supportive of our mission to help those less fortunate. A New Yorker who loved his city and found the beauty in all it has to offer. He was a determined visionary who never lost sight of what could be accomplished to keep New York beautiful. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Mia, sons Stefan, Nikolai and, their families and to the employees of Solow Building Company. H.Dale Hermderdinger, Chairman Jefrrey R. Gural, President Officers & Directors





