Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHELDON's life story with friends and family

Share SHELDON's life story with friends and family

SOLOW--Sheldon H. We note with sorrow the passing of our longtime member, Sheldon H. Solow and extend sincerest condolences to his bereaved family. Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and President Jeremy Fielding, Central Synagogue of New York City





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store