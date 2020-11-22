1/
SHELDON SOLOW
SOLOW-- Sheldon. When Sheldon was building 9 West 57th Street in 1963, I was the renting agent for the Hemisphere House at 60 West 57th Street. Every day he would stand in front of his building under constructions and give instructions to the various contractors on site. One day I walked over to Sheldon and introduced myself. That began a relationship that lasted for more than 50 years. After I started my own company, J.I. Sopher and Co., Sheldon always remained a man of his word in my dealings with him for decades to come. As a towering leader in the New York real estate community, he on many occasions helped me to grow my company and others throughout his life. I will always remember him as a friend. Jacob "Hank" Sopher


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
