SHELDON SOLOW
SOLOW--Sheldon. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Sheldon Solow, devoted friend and Benefactor. Mr. Solow was an ardent supporter of the Museum for nearly four decades and an active member of the Business Committee and the Visiting Committee of the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art. Along with his wife, Mia Fonssagrives-Solow, he participated in the Chairman's Council and supported a wide range of initiatives, including exhibitions, acquisitions, and conservation. Through his role as Trustee of the Solow Art and Architecture Foundation, Mr. Solow supported the Museum's education programs, providing key funding for college undergraduate internships. The Museum and the countless interns who have benefited from his generosity are grateful for his years of dedication and service. We send our deepest condolences to Mrs. Fonssagrives-Solow and their family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
