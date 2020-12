Or Copy this URL to Share

IORFIDA--Shelly. My "shvesta by choice" for 50 years. Tiny, tenacious, devoted, accomplished, caring. My teacher, clutziness comrade, and heart. I am bereft. I promise to take care of your beloveds. Go dance with Richie. I love you. Francine Smilen





