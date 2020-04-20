Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHELLY LIPSETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIPSETT--Shelly Michael, a longtime Westport, CT resident, passed away on April 17, 2020 following a short illness. He was 81 years old. Shelly was born in Jamestown, NY in 1938, the son of Betty and Julius Lipsett. Shelly grew up in New York City and attended Riverdale Country School. Shelly also attended the University of Vermont before joining the family business, Lipsett Industries, a New York based demolition and construction company, where he worked for his entire career ultimately becoming the CEO. Among the projects he oversaw during his career were the dismantling of the USS Enterprise, the USS Boxer, and various landmark buildings in New York City and other major cities. Shelly was a devoted husband of fifty-five years to his loving wife, Susan and a caring father to his daughters, Robin and Debbie. His real joy were his four grandchildren, Hannah and Benny Berggren and Abigail and Charlie Mottur, who lovingly called him "Bud". He proudly attended their sporting events, dance recitals and school events and made sure to check on them every day. Shelly was an active member of the Westport "Y's Men". He enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to speakers and especially the dinners at the beach. His time with the Y's Men ignited another passion, bridge. He and his partners would travel around Fairfield County for bridge games wherever and whenever they could find them. Shelly is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters and sons-in-law Robin and Brad Berggren of Westport, CT, Debbie and Peter Mottur of Portsmouth, RI, grandchildren, Hannah and Benny Berggren and Abigail and Charlie Mottur. He was predeceased by his sister, Audrey Goldberg. There will be a private burial and a celebration of his life at a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020

